Hyderabad: 50-yr-old man convicted of 10-yr-old’s rape in 2017

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was convicted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl in the limits of LB Nagar police station, on Tuesday.

A case was filed at LB Nagar police station based on the complaint. The investigation officer (IO) gathered necessary evidence during the investigation, detained the accused and placed him in judicial custody. Once the investigation was over, a charge sheet was submitted.

Also Read Delhi minor gangrape: DCW issues notice to MCD and Police

According to the press release, LB Nagar police received a complaint on January 3, 2017, stating that a minor girl, 10, had been sexually assaulted by a watchman. In an interrogation with the victim she said that on January 1, 2017, while her parents were at work and the victim was at home watching TV, the accused Banabasi Nahak aka Bahadur entered their home in an inebriated state and sexually assaulted her.

As her parents arrived home in the meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene.

During the trial today, Banabasi Nahak aka Bahadur, 50, resident of Devakamma Thota, Hasthinapuram, LB Nagar was sentenced to 20 years of rigours imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

The court awarded Rs 6 lakhs to the victim as compensation.