Hyderabad: 56 year old marries minor girl, 7 arrested in old city

Hyderabad: Falaknuma police on Thursday arrested seven accused including parents allegedly involved in the marriage of minor girl. The police have also apprehended the Qazi who was found to be involved in the offence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Zone, Gaja Rao Bhupal said that in order to clear the debts, the mother Hoor Unnissa along with her family members Mir Farhathullah (Husband) and Mir Rahmathullah (Son) and others Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Waseem Khan and Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri (Qazi) conspired and got married 16 year old girl to 56 year old Abdul Lateef Paramban.

On coming to know about the child marriage the Falaknuma police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and arrested the seven accused.

DCP said that the Paramban has submitted false documents with the Qazi for performing the marriage and confined the victim girl at at Ritaj lodge at Bandlaguda in old city. The police claimed that in lieu of the child marriage, the mother Hoor Unnissa has taken amount from the old man.

However the prime accused, the husband of the minor girl Paramban is absconding and police are on look out.