Hyderabad: 57 patients at Erragadda Mental Hospital test covid positive

Hyderabad: A total of 57 inmates at Erragadda’s Institute of Mental Health (IMH) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. All the inmates were tested for COVID-19 after one of the inmates developed symptoms on January 16. After the test, 57 people at the mental health institute tested out to be Covid positive.

The hospital said only about 10-15 patients have a mild cold and cough and others are asymptomatic. The superintendent of the IMH Dr M Uma Shankar said that they are being constantly observed. “Inmates who have been infected have been moved to a different unit. We have a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place to prevent future transmission of COVID-19,” she added, citing her expertise in treating patients during the first two waves of Covid.

In the previous week, nine junior doctors tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a major staff shortage at the hospital. The hospital said all of them have self-isolated themselves at home.

Telangana recorded 2,447 Covid-19 cases after testing 80,138 people on Monday. With this, the State now has 22,197 active cases. Meanwhile, three deaths have been reported, bringing the total death tally to 4,060.

With the increase in cases, hospitalizations have surged, with 2,366 beds occupied, 587 of which are ICU cases, followed by 964 on oxygen support.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) had 1,112 cases, followed by Medchal, which had 235. Rangareddy reported 183 cases, Handmakonda reported 80 cases, and Sangareddy reported 73 infections.