Hyderabad: 6 arrested for illegally printing, selling IPL tickets

Hyderabad: Six people were arrested by Rachakonda police for illegally printing and selling IPL tickets.

K Govardhan Reddy, Akheel Ahmed, P Mrudul Vamshi, Mohammed Faheem, Sravan Kumar, and Mohammad Aejaz are among those arrested.

Rachakonda commissioner D S Chauhan stated that Govardhan Reddy, a subcontractor for an event management company hired for IPL matches, had appointed Akheel, Vamshi, Sravan, and Aejaz as validators in IPL matches and issued them accreditation cards for entry into the stadium.

“Akheel photographed the barcode on Vamshi’s accreditation card and emailed it to Faheem, who owns a photocopying shop in Chikkadpally. Sravan has provided the blank template for the IPL match ticket. “The gang illegally printed around 200 tickets and sold them to the public,” stated the official.

On the basis of a complaint, the police opened an investigation and detained six people. They are all brought before the court and remanded.