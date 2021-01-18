Hyderabad: 67-year-old man gets seven years in jail for killing wife

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Monday sentenced a 67-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife.

According to the investigation officer, on 26 July 2018, the accused Dommeti Venkata Ramana had an argument with his wife Chantamma (55) over a family matter after which he got angry and hit his wife on face with an electric sump motor. She had sustained serious injuries and died on the spot at their residence in Goutham Nagar, Malkajgiri.

According to police officials, the couple have three sons and a 22-year-old heart patient daughter. The family had migrated to Hyderabad for the treatment of their daughter.

Police officials stated that Ramana’s family hailed from east Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and she wanted to move there with her daughter, which her husband didn’t approve of. This lead to an argument between the couple and later tuned fatal as the accused hit his wife, resulting in her death.

The accused was working as a watchman at the apartment and his wife as a maid.

Later, police arrested the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded him to judicial custody.