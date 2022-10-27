Hyderabad: 699 cr worth development project for Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has planned to upgrade the Secunderabad Railway Station with world-class facilities which will cost Rs 699 crores. The project was handed over to the contractor with a target of completion in 36 months.

This project is part of the program to develop railway stations across the country with world-class facilities. Secunderabad is the only railway station in the South Central Zone which has the status of NSG 1 station. The revenue of this station is 500 crores per annum and the number of passengers is 20 million.

On average, about 200 trains pass through Secunderabad railway station every day and serve 1.8 lakh passengers. The number of trains and passengers is likely to increase in the future. The South Central Railway has prepared a master plan to build a station complex that will benefit the passengers.

The plan includes measures to improve passenger arrival and departure areas, provide better parking facilities and connect with major roads. A new three-storied building will be constructed on the northern side of the station.

In addition to the two-story multi-level parking, there will be separate arrangements for parking on the north side. Two walkways will be constructed for passengers. Apart from the renovation of the existing platform, separate blocks will be constructed for arrival and departure.