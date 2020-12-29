Hyderabad: 7 persons injured after gas leak causes blast

Hyderabad: Seven persons were injured after a minor blast took place at a Gas stove repairing shop in Panjeshah area of old city.

M. Mahesh Chary an gold smith by profession along with his friend Devarakonda Kiran went to Talah Amoodi Gas stove repair centre at Panjesha to get repair his gas stove.

There owner Talah Amoodi told to them to wait for some time, while he was repairing another gas stove. There were another three persons present at that place.

Meantime the worker present in the shop was refilling the gas from big gas cylinder to a small gas cylinder and while refilling the gas was leaking from the cylinder and while checking it suddenly got up into flames.when the owner Talah Amoodi lightened the fire to check the gas stove.

All the seven persons who were present at the reparing shop sustained injuries and they were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

A case of negligence has been registered against the repairing shop owner and investigation is underaway.

due to gas leakage huge fire caught up, due to which all seven persons including we both got injured, my hands got burnt. OGH doctor told that I got burnt 7%. Due to owner’s negligence this incident took place