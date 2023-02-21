Hyderabad: 75 lucky participants of Siasat Shopping Dhoom ‘Fungama’ win prizes

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the daily Siasat, an opportunity was given to win prizes for the audience who participated in the bumper draw ceremony of the Siasat Shopping Dhoom held at Lalitkala Thoranum, Public Gardens on Sunday.

It was decided by The Siasat Daily to give away prizes to 75 lucky winners. A coupon was issued to audience who had attended the bumper draw event at the Hyderabadi Fungama Show giving them a chance to win prizes. This coupon was submitted by the audience by entering their phone number.

Today, a draw was held for the audience participating in the bumper draw ceremony in the office of The Siasat Daily, in which a total of 75 prizes were drawn. A list of lucky winners can be found below.

All the prize winners are requested to bring the phone of the number mentioned on the coupon along with their identity proof after receiving the phone call from the Siasat office. Winners can approach Siasat office between 11 am to 5 pm to claim their prize.