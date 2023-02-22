Hyderabad: 8 more Independent nominations received for Teachers’ constituency

The commission had declared that the biennial elections for two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council which include one Teachers' constituency and one local authorities' constituency, will be held on March 13.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd February 2023 7:11 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teacher’s constituency election received eight nominations by independent candidates on Wednesday.

Biennial Elections are required to be held every 2 years in accordance with the Election Procedure Rules.

While Lingidi Venkateshwarulu, Galreddy Harshvardhan Reddy, and Katepally Janardhan Reddy and filed two sets of nominations each.

The commission had declared that the biennial elections for two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council which include one Teachers’ constituency and one local authorities’ constituency, will be held on March 13.

