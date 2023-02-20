Hyderabad: 87% GITAM tech students bag jobs in campus placements

Hyderabad: About 87 percent of eligible students in the Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM) obtained placements in reputed companies with an average package of Rs 5.17 lakh per annum (LPA) after getting through the campus placement for the academic year 2022-23.

The highest package of Rs 17.8 and Rs 14 LPA for two different job roles was offered by American multinational, Amazon while Celigo India, a world-class integration platform offered Rs 13 LPA.

A package of Rs 23 LPA to a student was reportedly offered by a multinational company (MNC).

The top recruiters included Virtusa, TCS Digital, Bosch, Dell Technologies, Prodapt, Tech Systems, Kyndryl, ValueMomentum, and Hitachi Vantara Corporation, among others.