Hyderabad: 87% GITAM tech students bag jobs in campus placements

Highest package of Rs 17.8 and Rs 14 LPA for two different job roles was offered by American multinational, Amazon

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th February 2023 4:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: 87% GITAM tech students bag jobs in campus placements
Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM), Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: About 87 percent of eligible students in the Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM) obtained placements in reputed companies with an average package of Rs 5.17 lakh per annum (LPA) after getting through the campus placement for the academic year 2022-23.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Free classes for Java full stack development course to begin on Monday

The highest package of Rs 17.8 and Rs 14 LPA for two different job roles was offered by American multinational, Amazon while Celigo India, a world-class integration platform offered Rs 13 LPA.

A package of Rs 23 LPA to a student was reportedly offered by a multinational company (MNC).

The top recruiters included Virtusa, TCS Digital, Bosch, Dell Technologies, Prodapt, Tech Systems, Kyndryl, ValueMomentum, and Hitachi Vantara Corporation, among others.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th February 2023 4:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button