Hyderabad: 9 yrs old writes book on birds in Botanical Gardens; KTR responds

Hyderabad: A 9-year-old boy, Samhith Chithajallu penned a book on birds in Hyderabad’s Botanical Garden by the name ‘Winged Friends’.

On the cover of his book, he said that he likes observing the birds in their natural habitat so as to understand how they behave in the wild. He said he loves exploring the woods and stated that the best part about it is that he gets to see all the wonderful and colorful birds.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to share the images of the book and a hand-written letter by Samhith asking the minister to launch the first copy of his book.

The minister responded and met him with his family and launched the first copy of the book. He also directed the state cultural department to support the young author and his future endeavors.

In this letter to KTR, Samhith mentions that he loves birdwatching and said, “Now-a-days, I am seeing a lot of birds in Hyderabad. I go to Botanical Gardens every weekend. I saw a lot of birds and made a book on the birds of Botanical Gardens”.

“Was pleasantly surprised when 9-year-old Samhith Chitajallu reached out to me to launch his Book! Met him today along with his parents & grandparents; requested Telangana Culture department to support the young man. Blessed him to do well in his future endeavours,” KTR tweeted after meeting the boy.