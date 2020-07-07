Hyderabad: 94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19

Hyderabad: A 94-year-old woman patient, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, was discharged from state-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after she recovered from the disease.

The woman, P Vijayalaxmi, who is from Hyderabad’s Chikkadpalli area said: “The condition of the hospital is good. Doctors and sisters regularly visit wards. Sanitary staff is also coming daily. The hospital also provided us good food.”

New COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,831 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday.

Out of the total new cases, 1,419 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 25,733 including 10,646 active cases, 14,781 discharged and 306 deceased.

Source: ANI