Hyderabad: 94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19

By Sameer Published: July 07, 2020, 9:08 am IST
COVID

Hyderabad: A 94-year-old woman patient, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, was discharged from state-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after she recovered from the disease.

The woman, P Vijayalaxmi, who is from Hyderabad’s Chikkadpalli area said: “The condition of the hospital is good. Doctors and sisters regularly visit wards. Sanitary staff is also coming daily. The hospital also provided us good food.”

New COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,831 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday.

Out of the total new cases, 1,419 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 25,733 including 10,646 active cases, 14,781 discharged and 306 deceased.

Source: ANI
Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close