Hyderabad: 95% students of MS School completed their SSC

Hyderabad: Eleven students of MS Schools got a 10/10 GPA in their SSC examination 2022. A congratulatory ceremony was held for the students to commemorate their successes.

The students who scored 10/10 are Nemat Ashraf, Joe Mir Munawar, Part Sadia, Sana Sadaf, Ayesha Tasneem, Zainab Azhar, Sheikh Hamad Inam, Sofia Radha Maryam, Afaf Ahmed, Ummat-ur-Rehman Rabia, and Sarah Fatima.

In addition, 28 students got 9.8 GPA, 38 students got 9.7 GPA, 47 students got 95 GPA, 46 students got 93 GPA, 57 students got GPA and 38 students got 92 GPA. Thus, the number of students who scored 9 and above GPA is 273.

Addressing the function, MS Managing Director Mohammad Anwar Ahmad asked the students to prepare for the future. Moazzam Hussain, Senior Director, MS also addressed the students on the occasion.

Moazzam Hussain advised the students to continue to come first while maintaining their commitment.

MS announced a big discount on fees for new students. Students enrolling in MS from any school will be given a fee waiver on admission to the intermediate course. Successful students with a GPA of 10/10 in SSC will get 60% fee waiver whereas for a GPA of 9.9 to 9.8, 50% concession will be provided.