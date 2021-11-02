Hyderabad: 98-year-old woman dies by suicide

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd November 2021 10:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 98-year-old woman died by suicide on Sunday night after her son and daughter-in-law died due to COVID-19. This incident happened under the jurisdiction of Sanjivreddy Nagar Police Station.

According to the police sources, the elderly widow woman named Kamalamma was a resident of SR Nagar. A year earlier, her son and his wife had died due to COVID-19. Since then, she was found to be in mental depression. Unable to overcome the trauma, she took the extreme step by hanging herself in her home on Sunday night, the police said.

The SR Nagar Police registered a case in this regard.

