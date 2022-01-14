Hyderabad: Record 44,278 properties were registered worth Rs 25,330 crores in 2021

Hyderabad: A record 44,278 Properties worth Rs 25,330 crores have been registered in Hyderabad in 2021. According to Knight Frank India research, this increase was a record growth of 16 percent over the corresponding period of 2020.

The Knight Frank India research report shows the monthly registrations of residential properties in Hyderabad which includes Twin cities of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy stood at 3,931 units in December 2021, registering a marginal decline of 0.5 percent YoY over December 2020 level.

The report said that sixty percent of residential sales registered during December 2021 were under Rs 50 lakh ticket size category. The share of sales of Rs 25 lakh to 50 lakh ticket size increased marginally by 1 percent. Against 35 percent sales in December 2020, it increased to 36 percent in December 2021.

“However low income group marginal increase could be due to the threat of income disruptions caused by the economic impact due to Pandemic,” the report said.

According to Shishir Baijal (CMD Knight Frank India), Hyderabad was one of the most resilient markets which has performed well even during the pandemic. He said that both commercial as well residential markets remained floatable during last several quarters.

“The residential prices remained strong in the city during 2020 and have grown steadily in 2021. The average transacted price of residential properties based on the registration data has jumped about 15.9 percent in December 2021 and that represents the momentum of the market,” he added.

Sales have also been stable during December 2021 in the above mentioned three districts. However, in Hyderabad, sales have grown by eleven percent during the same period. Of the total residential properties registered in 2021, Hyderabad accounted for 30 percent share of the residential units registered compared to 27 percent in previous year.