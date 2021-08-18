Hyderabad: Abandoned Muslim women fight for maintenance

Hyderabad: The lives of Muslim women become more difficult after the passage of a law banning triple talaq. The number of abandonment cases increased after the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

After the enactment of the law, men are abandoning wives instead of pronouncing talaq. In such cases, women are left helpless as they can neither seek maintenance nor remarry, Times of India reported.

These women are facing a financial crisis. Although they can seek allowance from Waqf Board, the process is lengthy.

TOI quoted social activists saying that many women are struggling for the allowances to raise their children.

One of the women who were abandoned by her husband is facing a financial crisis. She works as domestic help to earn livelihood for her family despite the fact that her husband is working in Saudi Arabia.

Another woman said that her husband agreed to pay the monthly allowance but on the condition that the amount should be used for the children.

Members of Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association said that many women are fighting for maintenance. Most of them are having the responsibility of raising the children, they added.

They alleged that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 does not address issues being faced by the abandoned women.