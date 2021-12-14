Hyderabad: Abids post office declared as seven-star post office

Hyderabad: The General Post Office (GPO) Abids in Hyderabad has been declared as a seven-star post office by Telangana postal circle administration for its operational excellence in various services provided to the public.

In the twin cities, only two post offices—the Keshavgiri post office and Hyderabad GPO head post office— have got this status. The seven-star status is achieved by post offices that are providing excellent services to the general public and meeting their expectations besides achieving more than their targeted business, stated chief postmaster Hyderabad GPO, A. Subramanyam.

While declaring Hyderabad GPO as a seven-star post office, TM Sreelatha postmaster general in headquarters said that the GPO has achieved excellence in various categories including postman app, Aadhaar card, digital banking insurance and banking besides others in which the Hyderabad head post office has accomplished excellent targets.

She further said that transactions of banking are done at Hyderabad GPO and have achieved the target to move to the digital transactions and increase in the number of accounts besides providing ATM services at the doorstep to its customers.