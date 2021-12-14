Hyderabad: Abids post office declared as seven-star post office

Only two post offices, the Keshavgiri post office and Hyderabad GPO head post office, have got this status.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 14th December 2021 5:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: Abids post office declared as seven-star post office
GPO Abids in Hyderabad has been declared as a seven-star post office.

Hyderabad: The General Post Office (GPO) Abids in Hyderabad has been declared as a seven-star post office by Telangana postal circle administration for its operational excellence in various services provided to the public.

In the twin cities, only two post offices—the Keshavgiri post office and Hyderabad GPO head post office— have got this status. The seven-star status is achieved by post offices that are providing excellent services to the general public and meeting their expectations besides achieving more than their targeted business, stated chief postmaster Hyderabad GPO, A. Subramanyam.

While declaring Hyderabad GPO as a seven-star post office, TM Sreelatha postmaster general in headquarters said that the GPO has achieved excellence in various categories including postman app, Aadhaar card, digital banking insurance and banking besides others in which the Hyderabad head post office has accomplished excellent targets.

MS Education Academy

She further said that transactions of banking are done at Hyderabad GPO and have achieved the target to move to the digital transactions and increase in the number of accounts besides providing ATM services at the doorstep to its customers.    

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button