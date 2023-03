Hyderabad: The Principle Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases convicted and sentenced a police sub-inspector to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 in a graft case.

The convicted police officer Avula Prasad, while working as a sub-inspector of Abids police station demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from one person.

He was trapped red-handed while accepting the bribe on 21 April 2013.

After trial, the court convicted and sentenced him to imprisonment on Friday.