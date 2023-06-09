Hyderabad: Absconding white-collar offender arrested by TS CID

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Telangana State CID officials here on Friday in connection with a theft and cheating case that he committed in 2011.

The accused was identified as Akella Phani Kumar, a resident of Ramalingeswara Agraharam.

He was first arrested in 2013 however failed to appear before the court following which an arrest warrant was issued against him.

According to a police press note, in the year 2011 a South Lalaguda resident, C VijayaSree complained that her Axis Bank debit card was missing after which her husband Ravi Chandra went to the bank to collect the monthly statement.

After noticing that 25 transactions amounting to Rs 1.5 lakhs were made through the lost debit card, officials blocked it.

Following this, the couple approached the Hyderabad police who registered a case under Section 379 (Punishment for theft) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was later handed over to the Telangana CID.