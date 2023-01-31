Hyderabad: ACB arrests 3 govt employees for bribery in Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested three government employees for demanding and accepting a bribe to do official work on Tuesday.

The arrested officers are Bashaboina Kiran Kumar, 38, working as District Employment Officer in Adilabad, N Teja, junior assistant RIMS Adilabad and Vijaya Laxmi, junior employment officer, Adilabad district.

A person Durgam Shekar, principal employer of Durgam SC Labour Cooperative Society Limited Adilabad approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging Kiran Kumar, was demanding a bribe of Rs. 2.25 lakh through Teja and Laxmi for giving an allotment order to an outsourcing agency to provide 24 patient care providers at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

The ACB officials laid a trap and arrested the three persons red-handed. The fingers of both hands of the accused persons yielded positive results and the bribe amount was recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons were produced before the Honourable Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.