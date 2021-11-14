Hyderabad: Activist donates books worth Rs 5k to the underprivileged

Hyderabad: On the eve of National Children’s Day on Sunday, National Youth Awardee Mohammad Azam conducted an awareness program and donated motivational and English grammar books worth Rs 5000 to underprivileged girl students of a school, Kasturba Gandhi Balika vidhyalam (KGBV) in Karimnagar.

Mohammad Azam, who was honoured with the national youth award by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, in the month of August in New Delhi had received a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50000. “I decided to spend a sum of the amount for charity and purchased motivational books and English grammar for underprivileged students,” he remarked.

He added that he strongly believes in the motto of “All the great leaders are great readers” and wants to inculcate the habit of reading among the students by donating motivational books. Azam said that students should develop reading skills that help them gain confidence, consume content with moral values and immensely help them in drawing inspiration from great philosophers.

On the occasion, Kasturba Gandhi Balika vidhyalam principal Ms Srilatha appreciated the kind gesture of Mohammad Azam who she said stands as an example for youth in present society.