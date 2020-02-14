Hyderabad: Activists spread awareness against CAA-NRC-NPR

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A group of social activists on Friday evening conducted a door-to-door awareness sessions among people in Addagutta area regarding the drawbacks of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).









Osmania University student’s leader, Syed Saleem Pasha along with Dalith leader Koteshwar Rao, and social activist, Mrs. Jaswin have brief the people about drawbacks of CAA-NRC-NPR.

Social activist, Mrs. Jaswin said, “We will intensify our protests across the country to put pressure on the government to rollback CAA and NRC.”

SIASAT NEWS