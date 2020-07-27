Hyderabad: Actor Nithiin, Shalini tie knot

Hyderabad: Actor Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini Kandukuri. The marriage was held in the presence of family members and close friends.

Tollywood actors, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Kartikeya attended the wedding ceremony.

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

During the ceremony, precautionary measures were taken due to coronavirus threats. Both bride and groom wore masks. Physical norms were also followed.

At the entrance of the venue, disinfectant tunnel was arranged.

Meanwhile, the groom was seen in red embroidered Sherwani whereas, the bride wore Saree.

As per the report, earlier, the couple had planned to tie the knot in Dubai. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they dropped the plan.