Hyderabad: Actress found dead under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old TV serial actress was found dead in her house located at Yellareddyguda which falls under the jurisdiction of SR Nagar Police Station.

As per the details of the case, the actress, Vishwa Shanti alias Shanti was staying in an apartment for the past few years.

Actress used to stay alone in apartment

As she used to stay alone in the apartment, relatives of the actress telephoned her watchman when she did not respond to their calls.

After receiving the call, the watchman went to her apartment. However, when the actress did not open the door, he alerted Secretary of the building residents association.

Later, police reached the spot and broke open the door. Upon entering the apartment, cops found the body of the actress lying in the room.

Soon, the body was shifted for the postmortem examination. The cellphone of the actress was also seized.

Police registered a case under the relevant section of IPC and started investigation.

