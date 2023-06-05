Hyderabad: Admissions into entrance based courses at MANUU to end tomorrow

The entrance tests will be held as scheduled on June 20, 21 and 22.

Hyderabad: The extended last date for online submission of application forms for entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will end on June 6. The entrance tests will be held as scheduled on June 20, 21 and 22.

Admissions are available for MBA; MCA; M. Tech. (Computer Science); M.Ed., B.Ed., B.Tech. (Computer Science); B.Tech Computer Science (Lateral Entry), D.El.Ed.; Polytechnic Diplomas in Engineering and Ph.D programmes.

Online application and e-prospectus available on university website (click here). For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in any clarifications and for general queries admission help desk can be contacted at these numbers: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, 8527164610 & 8178388177.

Meanwhile, admissions into merit based Post Graduate, PG Diploma and certificate courses is open upto July 24, 2023. E-prospectus can be referred for further details.

