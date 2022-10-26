Hyderabad: Advisory board upholds PD Act invoked against Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) Advisory Board appointed by the Government Of Telangana on Wednesday rejected the representation of T Usha Bai, the wife of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh.

Upholding the invoking of the PD Act, the advisory board maintained that there are no valid grounds and reasons made out therein to set aside/revoke the detention orders.

On September 9, Raja Singh’s wife made a representation with the PD Act advisory Board and appealed to repeal the act invoked on her husband. Earlier Raja Singh appeared before the board through video conferencing.

“The rejection order is not final and it will be challenged before the High Court,” said Usha Bai.

A writ petition is also pending before the High Court and the government is due to file a counter in the writ petition filed challenging the PD Act.

Hyderabad police invoked the stringent PD Act against Raja Singh and lodged him at Cherlapally jail after the legislator’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a ‘stand-up comedy’ video. Terming the detention illegal, T Usha Bai also pleaded with the court to pass orders quashing the proceedings of the Hyderabad police of invoking the PD Act against the suspended legislator.