Hyderabad advocate murder: Police granted custody of Mahboob Alam

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad has granted the police two days’ custody of Mahboob Alam Khan, who is the second accused in the murder case of Waqf activist and High Court advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

The order was passed by the XII Additional Metropolitan Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday, August 3, after considering a petition filed by the investigating officer on June 22 in the crime registered at Nampally Police Station.

As per the order, Mahboob Alam Khan will remain in the custody of the Nampally Station House Officer (SHO) from 10 am on August 6 to 4.30 pm on August 7 for interrogation.

Also Read Hyderabad advocate murder: No bail for Mehboob Alam Khan

However, the court directed the police not to use threats, force, coercion, or any third-degree methods while questioning the accused during the custody period.

It may be mentioned that police have named Mahboob Alam Khan as the second accused in the case, while his son, Mujahid Alam Khan, is the prime accused in the murder of Khaja Moizuddin.

The court further ordered a medical examination of Mahbub Alam Khan after the completion of the interrogation.

On August 7, he must be produced before the XII Additional Metropolitan Chief Judicial Magistrate in Hyderabad by 4.30 pm.

The court further instructed the superintendent of Chanchalguda Central Prison to hand over Mahbub Alam Khan to the Nampally SHO at 10 am on August 6 to facilitate police custody.

Advocate killed after car rams him

The advocate succumbed to injuries after being critically injured in a suspected murder at Nampally in Hyderabad on May 23.

The incident occurred when Moizuddin stepped out of his residence and was about to enter the driver’s seat of his car. At that moment, an SUV allegedly came at high speed and rammed into him.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad Police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Later, Hyderabad Police arrested seven accused, including Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan, for allegedly planning the murder over Waqf property disputes.