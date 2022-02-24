Hyderabad: Advocates protest after female lawyer gets assaulted

Hyderabad: Telangana advocates held protests at courts across the state denouncing the physical attack on female lawyer Prasanna Naidu. Naidu was beaten up by fellow advocate Srinivas at Malkajgiri court in the city on Wednesday.

Slogans of “We want Justice” and “We condemn the attack” echoed as the protestors held on to posters of Prasanna’s bruised face. They further demanded stringent punishment for the attacker.

According to a report from The New Indian Express, the incident took place when both the advocates – Mekala Srinivas Yadav and Prasanna Naidu – started abusing each other. The incident soon turned ugly and out of control when both of them started hitting each other with chappals and Srinivas smacked Prasanna.

They then approached the magistrate and pressed charges against each other. The magistrate instead asked them to take the matter to the police.

The report also mentioned that the victim Prasanna and the accused Srinivas have political rivalry. While Prasanna belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in the past has contested in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Srinivas belongs to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. The two have had enmity for a long time.

Prasanna Naidu has been hospitalized. The Neredmet police station has registered a case and investigations are on.