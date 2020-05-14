Hyderabad: After leopard, a large Python creates scare in city

Hyderabad: Since last 24 hours Hyderabad is witnessing the presence of wild life species straying on city roads. After a leopard created scare at Kattedan area in city on Thursday morning and now a large python was spotted tonight at Vijay Nagar colony.

The movement of fully grown python was spotted at Vijay Nagar colony. The curious onlookers have videographed the movements of python near the wall of a cremation yard and later it went viral on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CALFCdFFsCo/?igshid=1lnll9amcj30h

The presence of Python created a scare among the residents of Vijay Nagar colony. Police Humayun Nagar has been alerted to take necessary steps to rescue it.

