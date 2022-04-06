Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator arrested for abusing cops on duty

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed who was booked by the city police for using objectionable language against cops was arrested on Wednesday.

Ghouseuddin was been booked by the Musheerabad police under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bholakpur corporator Mohd Ghouseuddin arrested by Musheerabad police. Case booked under Section 353 and 506 of IPC. Produced before court and remanded. pic.twitter.com/BkL8SfSC36 — ASIF YAR KHAN (@Asifyarrkhan) April 6, 2022

He was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody at the Chanchalguda jail.

In the video of the incident that took place at around 2:15 am on Tuesday, the corporator was seen confronting cops who visited the spot to close the eatery in the Bholakpur area.

He can be seen arguing with two constables of Musheerabad police station. He can be heard saying “sau rupaye kaa aadmi (100 Rupee men)” to one of the constables.

After the video went viral on social media, the corporator visited the police station and apologized to the staff. He alleged that he had lost his cool after the constables used improper words.

However, the corporator faced backlash for his attitude towards the cops.

KTR urges stern action

Sharing the video of the incident, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Telangana DGP to take stern action against individuals who obstructed police officers on duty.

He also wrote, “No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations”.

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty



No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations https://t.co/zLbxa8WZW2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2022

Raja Singh demands action

Earlier, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Constituency demanded action against the corporator. The MLA had tweeted, “Too much freedom leads to this”.

Responding to his tweet, Hyderabad City Police wrote, “Sir, a case has been registered with Cr. No 141/2022 u/s 353, 506 IPC in Musheerabad PS regarding the incident”.

Meanwhile, netizens have also expressed their anger over the incident.