Hyderabad: AIMIM fined Rs 15K for unauthorised banners at APJ Abdul Kalam flyover

Hyderabad: The Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) levied a fine of rupees 15000 on the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for erecting unauthorised banners and cutouts, on APJ Abdul Kalam flyover.

The GHMC issued a notice to the general secretary of the AIMIM for putting up banners of the party’s president Asaduddin Owaisi, and other leaders, on the signboards over the flyover, at the Owaisi-Midhani junction, on Wednesday.

The civic body stated that the signboards were put up without permission and violated various sections of the GHMC Act.

It was found that the AIMIM violated various sections of the act which state that without the permission of the competent authority, one cannot “place/ deposit on the road” anything that causes “inconvenience or obstruction or danger to the public safety” or is a “nuisance” to people.

It levied a fine of rupees 15000 for three violations. The charges were levied under sections 402 (Prohibition of depositing etc., of thing in streets), 421 (Regulation and control of advertisements) and with 674 (Provisions respecting Institution, etc., of Civil and Criminal actions) 596 (Certain offences punishable with fine), and 487 (Prohibition of failure to remove, refuse, etc., when bound to do so) of the GHMC Act of 1955.

