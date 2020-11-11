Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA booked for attacking congress leaders

Hyderabad: Humayun Nagar police have booked an assault case against AIMIM legislator Nampally constituency Jaffar Hussain Meraj and his followers for allegedly attacking congress leaders at Ahmed Nagar, First lancer area in Hyderabad.

A group of congress leaders comprising Masood Ahmed and others along with the GHMC officials were distributing 10K cash to flood affected families in Ahmed Nagar Dhobighat. On coming to know this, the AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and his followers Sadiq, Afzal and others reached the area and objected the distribution of amount.

Ahmed Nagar Congress leader Masood Ahmed who was attacked by the AIMIM leaders suffered injuries over face undergoing treatment at Hospital

They allegedly picked up argument with the congress leaders over the distribution of amount and later the legislator and other followers attacked the local congress leader Masood Ahmed. Tension prevailed in the area over the incident and local police rushed to the spot.

The injured congress leader was shifted to shifted to a local hospital and he was given treatment.

The Minority congress leader Feroz Khan also arrived at the spot and demanded stern action against the legislator and other AIMIM workers for obstructing in carrying out relief work.

“Since Hyderabad witnessed floods, its only the congress party which is demanding the distribution of relief amount to the real and deserving families, but MIM and TRS workers are looting the amount” said Feroz Khan.

On receiving the complaint, the Humayun Nagar police have registered a case under IPC section 324, 506 and 149 IPC and investigation is underway.