Hyderabad: AIMIM supporters attack NGO office

Hyderabad: Supporters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) reportedly attacked an NGO office whose volunteers are engaged in relief work in the Towlichowki area.

This incident allegedly took place after AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the area to access the situation following the heavy rainfall.

Ilyas Shamsi

Reacting to the incident, Team NGOs Chairman Ilyas Shamsi said that instead of supporting their effort, the party supporters attack the office of the NGO located in Towlichowki.

Narrating the incident, he said that when Hyderabad MP reached the area, NGO volunteers were rescuing the persons who were trapped in the building due to heavy rains. Despite seeing the volunteers’ efforts, the MP objected to the way used to rescue the people, he added.

He further said that later, a group of AIMIM supporters attacked the NGO office. They damaged office furniture, relief materials etc.

Feroz Khan

Earlier, some group of men tried to put hurdles when Feroz Khan reached Barkas after the heavy rainfall.

According to locals, parties are trying to gain political mileage ahead of the upcoming GHMC elections.