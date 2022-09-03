Hyderabad: AIMMS, Siasat protest against release of Bilkis Bano convicts

Hyderabad: After the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano were released on August 15, All India Mahila Samskruthika Sangham (AIMSS) held a protest against the state’s decision of releasing convicts, on Saturday.

AIMSS along with The Siasat Daily demanded justice for Bilkis Bano and protested against the release of the rapists. The event was held at Jigar Hall, Abids, Hyderabad.

The event was attended by AIMSS Telangana state president, Ch Prameela and Andhra Jyothi’s K Srinivas, AIMSS leader, Manjula Naidu, and Physician, K.Sattar Khan.

Who is Bilkis Bano?

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was brutally gang-raped during her attempt to flee along with her relatives in the violence that broke out during the post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat in 2002.

On August 15, 2022, 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano’s rape and killing of her family members were released, after that, a lot of political parties, NGOs, activists and other peoples protest against the court’s decision.

All India Mahila Samskruthika Sangham protested against the court’s decision of releasing convicts

