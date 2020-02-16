Hyderabad Airport: 1100 gm gold seized from passenger

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials seized 1100 grams of gold from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday.

On February 15, a passenger who has been identified as Senthil Kumar was enquired by CISF personnel as he was behaving in an unusual manner.

Upon being checked, four packets of Gold paste were allegedly found concealed in his body. A total of 1100 grams smuggled gold paste has been seized.

Senthil Kumar along with his belongings and seized gold was handed over to AIU-Customs of the airport for further necessary action.