Hyderabad Airport adds new RETs to enhance runway capacity

Hyderabad: GMR-led Hyderabad Airport on Monday announced that it has commissioned four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs).

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) said these additional RETs will support the objective of enhancing runway capacity from the current 36 to 45 plus aircraft movements per hour.

GHIAL has also successfully commissioned its primary runway after major rehabilitation works.

The RETs will improve operational efficiency. They are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runaway at relatively shorter distance and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing runway capacity. In addition to this, rehabilitation will increase the Pavement Classification Number (PCN) and friction values of runway, thereby enhancing safety of aircrafts being operated.

GHIAL has also reached one more green landmark by converting 98 per cent of its Airside lighting (Airfield signage, taxiway centerline lights, runway lights) with energy-efficient LED lighting, which will considerably save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

The newly installed LED lights will enable safe flights and ensure visibility across the airfields even in adverse weather conditions, Runway and other airfield lighting are key to safe operations of the airfields. Designed to save energy, technologically advanced lighting offer solutions that are innovative and work seamlessly. This Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) upgradation was accomplished as part of the runway rehabilitation works, GHIAL said.

Earlier, halogen lightings were replaced with LEDs at the terminal building and offices. It has now extended this initiative to airside operations.