Hyderabad Airport adds three more flight options to UAE

By Sameer Published: 14th September 2020 7:56 am IST
Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has now added three more flight options from Hyderabad to the United Arab Emirates after it resumed its services with Dubai under ‘air transport bubbles’ as part of efforts of the union government to restart international air connectivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates, Fly Dubai

As per a statement from the Airport, Passengers who want to travel to Dubai or fly back to Hyderabad can opt for airline carriers – Emirates and Fly Dubai. Those willing to travel between Sharjah and Hyderabad can do so with Air Arabia.

“Emirates and Fly Dubai airlines have resumed their operations between Hyderabad and Dubai thrice a week. While Emirates is operating on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, Fly Dubai is available on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Air Arabia has also resumed a similar service which will operate thrice a week between Hyderabad and Sharjah on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Air Arabia resumed its Hyderabad – Sharjah services from September 8 onwards; while Emirates and FlyDubai recommenced Hyderabad – Dubai services from 10th September onwards,” the statement said.

Tickets

It also informed that passengers could book tickets through the respective airline from Hyderabad to Dubai and Sharjah as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and all passengers would have to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Source: ANI
