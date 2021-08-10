Hyderabad Airport adjudged ‘Best Regional Airport’ in India, Central Asia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport has been adjudged as the ‘Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia’ in the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

As per the media release by GMR Group, the ranking of the airport has also improved. Its position in the list of the world’s top 100 airports changed from 71 in 2020 to 64 in 2021.

Hyderabad Airport has also bagged the third rank in the ‘Cleanest Airport in India and Central Asia’ category, fourth rank in the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and Central Asia’ category, and sixth rank in the ‘Best Regional Airports in Asia’ category.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker has dedicated these awards to staff, partners, and stakeholders of the airport.

Delhi Airport

Meanwhile, the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has bagged the first rank in the ‘Best Airport in India and Central Asia’ category. In the category, Hyderabad Airport has grabbed the second position after beating Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai airports in India, and Colombo Airport in Central Asia region.

The overall ranking of the Delhi Airport improved in the list of the world’s top 100 airports. It moved from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 in 2021.

Skytrax World Airport awards

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are considered to be the most significant accolade for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.

The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or inputs.