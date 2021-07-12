Hyderabad airport commissions its second Phase 5 MW solar plant

Hyderabad: Inching towards clean energy, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has crossed another green milestone with the commissioning of its second phase 5 MW solar power plant.

With this, GHIAL’s total solar power capacity has now increased to 10 MW. In 2015, GMR Hyderabad International Airport commissioned a 5 MW Solar Power Plant for its captive consumption.

Spread over an area of 45 acres, more than 30 thousand solar panels have been installed to produce 10 MW of power. Both the solar plants have advanced ABB central inverters and polycrystalline PV panels, which are far more efficient than mono-crystalline solar PV panels.

With the commissioning of this additional capacity, GHIAL will be able to reduce the dependency on power from the Telangana State Electricity Board by 12 million units per year, thereby saving around Rs 90 lakhs per month.

With this addition of solar power generation, 50 per cent of the energy requirements of Hyderabad Airport will be met. There will be a reduction in carbon footprint by about 28 lakh kg carbon dioxide which is equivalent to saving of 1.4 lakh full-grown trees.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO – GHIAL said, “GMR Hyderabad International Airport is committed to green and renewable energy. This is a major milestone for us and a critical step in the right direction. As a sustainable airport operator, we have rolled out many initiatives to actively reduce carbon emissions. As a member airport of the ACI (Airports Council International), we have committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We continue to do our best in that direction.”