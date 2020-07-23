Hyderabad airport gets a unique cool dolly

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has ramped up its cargo capabilities by inducting a unique Multi-ULD (Unit Load Device) Cool Dolly to maintain the unbroken cold chain for time and temperature-sensitive (TSS) shipments such as pharmaceuticals and perishables.

The Multi-ULD Cool Dolly at Hyderabad Air Cargo was virtually launched on Tuesday by Vandana Aggarwal (IES), Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) during the third webinar on “Air Cargo-Changing Dimensions” organised by GMR Group as part of its ongoing webinar series on reposing faith in flying.

With the Multi-ULD Cool Dolly, Hyderabad International Airport is now poised to serve its customers with a seamless and controlled environment at the airport for handling their critical and highly temperature-sensitive commodities.

Comprising a steel trailer and an aluminium-insulated container, the cool dolly acts as a mobile storage unit from air cargo terminal to the aircraft. They provide an unbroken cold chain to all the perishable shipments of temperatures of +20C to +80C and +150C to +250C and can handle around 7-tonnes of cargo in a single trip.

Speaking on this development, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “We are continuously striving to provide our customers with innovative and sustainably-designed cargo handling solutions. Cool Dolly is a crucial value addition to the unbroken cold chain at Hyderabad International Airport for life-saving and temperature-sensitive cargo.”

“With more than 70 per cent of cargo being pharma, our cool dolly has enhanced the airport’s capabilities multi-fold in our efforts to provide customers safe handling of the essential cargo such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, fruits, vegetables and other perishables,” he said.

Cool Dollies counter hostile temperatures and smoothly facilitate the increasing traffic of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and other perishables.

Despite short transfer times from the terminal building to aircraft, hot runways during summers can seriously compromise the efficacy of the lifesaving pharmaceutical products and shelf life of other perishables. The Cool Dolly ensures that these highly-sensitive commodities are trans-shipped in a seamless and controlled environment throughout their journey.

Source: ANI