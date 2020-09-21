Hyderabad Airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

Hyderabad: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has managed to get the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA).

According to an official release, Hyderabad is among the first airports in the Asia Pacific region to have received this accreditation.

ACI assessment

The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by GMR Hyderabad International Airport for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals and transfers, transportation services, food and beverage services, escalators and elevators, lounges, facilities and baggage claim area.

The assessment also captured the initiatives that airport took for the safety and well-being of employees and stakeholders.

“With growing passenger confidence, the airport is steadily seeing an increase in passenger traffic. In the month of August 2020, the airport has handled on an average of over 16,000 domestic passengers daily and over 170 domestic air traffic movements daily amidst the best in industry safety standards and contactless travel options,” it stated.

Health and hygiene for everyone

Pradeep Panicker, CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said, “During these extraordinary times, Hyderabad International Airport has been agile and adaptive to the latest government regulations and norms to ensure airport operations are running even during the lockdown, keeping essential services active with the utmost level of health and hygiene for everyone with consistency and quality assurance.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World, said, “We congratulate Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for being accredited through ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation programme which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public. Public confidence in air travel will be crucial as our industry prepares to sustain continuing operations, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is leading the way by providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognized standards on health and hygiene.”

Source: ANI