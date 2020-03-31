Hyderabad Airport to handle COVID-19 evacuation flights

Hyderabad: When the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and India is under virtual lock-down; GMR led Hyderabad International Airport is handling COVID-19 relief and evacuation flights in support of the nation’s efforts.

Today, the airport handled a special relief flight operated by the National Carrier Air India to evacuate German nationals stranded in Hyderabad. As per the flight itinerary, the special flight – AI 3005, a Dreamliner (Boeing B787-8) aircraft landed at Hyderabad International Airport today at 7.32 AM from Chennai.

In coordination with the German Consulate and the Telangana State government, a group of 38 passengers (19 females; 17 males and 2 infants) from various places in the Hyderabad city arrived at Hyderabad International Airport at around 6 AM. All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT), which was kept ready for this evacuation measure.

To meet this emergency requirement, a select group of personnel from GHIAL Terminal Operations, Airside Operations, AOCC (Airport Operations & Control Center), ATC (Air Traffic Control), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Immigration, Customs, Landside Security, Airline Ground Handlers, ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting) services, RAXA security, Trolley Operators, Housekeeping Staff, were available to ensure the safe and seamless departure of the stranded passengers.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

The passengers from Hyderabad were joined in the aircraft by a few already-seated German nationals who flew in from Chennai.

The special relief flight of Air India departed from Hyderabad to Mumbai at 9.22 AM. As per the flight itinerary, from Mumbai, all German nationals were to be flown to Frankfurt in Germany. Air India especially operated this relief flight to carry the stranded German nationals from Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Frankfurt.

IndiGo Medical Evacuation Flight

On 28th March, RGIA had handled another special rescue flight of IndiGo on its mission to evacuate its crew stuck in Hyderabad. IndiGo flight 6E 9999, a special Medical Evacuation Flight from Mumbai landed at RGIA on 28th March at around 02.30 PM with its 8 crew, who disembarked at RGIA and departed to Chennai with 5 stranded IndiGo crew members at around 3.15pm.

All the crew, who disembarked at RGIA were screened as per the COVID-19 procedures and their information was collected, recorded and shared with the Telangana State Health Dept. as per the health guidelines. GHIAL along with its stakeholders continues to service the airport for the evacuation of stranded people and movement of essential supplies to help reach their destinations.

Preserving the vital Supply Chain for the nation

While RGIA is keeping the evacuation flights operating seamlessly as per requirements, its cargo terminal is fully operational to keep the vital link of essential supplies completely alive. The cargo is working round the clock in close coordination with the Customs, Ground Handlers, Forwarders, CHAs (Customs House Agents), Regulators, State Police, Cargo Trade associations, to keep rolling the critical chain of essential supplies viz. Medicines, Vaccines, Medical equipment, Pharma raw material, Defense Goods, Bank related etc. seamlessly.

