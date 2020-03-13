Hyderabad airport on high alert due to coronavirus scare

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Authorities at Hyderabad airport are taking all the necessary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. They are not only screening international passengers arriving at the airport but also shifting a few of them with suspected coronavirus symptoms to the government hospital.

Screening of passengers

The health desk at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has been instructed to screen every passenger with thermal screening machines. In order to speed up the process, the State Govt. has procured three more standing thermal screening machines.

It may be mentioned that earlier, there was only one standing thermal screening machine and a few handheld devices at the airport.

On Thursday, 2881 passengers were screened at the airport. Out of them, 11 persons with suspected coronavirus symptoms were shifted to government hospital whereas, 71 were asked to remain in self-quarantine.

The samples of the 11 passengers were sent to the laboratory.

Laboratory in TS

It may be noted that in Telangana, there are two laboratories for testing coronavirus cases.

Earlier, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said, “We are also requesting the central government to give permission for more three labs”.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India’s first COVID-19 fatality.