Hyderabad airport issues new COVID-19 guidelines

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), on Friday issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving at Hyderabad airport to contain the spread of the virus.

The city is vigilant as COVID-19 cases in China continue to witness a sharp spike.

The new guidelines that will be bought into effect from Saturday, state that all international passengers must ensure complete vaccination and also that an RT-PCR test will be conducted on 2 percent of randomly selected passengers on arrival.

COVID-positive passengers will be informed about the isolation protocol, said airport authorities.

London-based Airfinity provided new estimates, which predicted cases to continue to rise in China with two likely peaks, one in mid-January and the second in early March.

China may already be recording over a million new infections and at least 5,000 deaths every day, estimations said.