Hyderabad airport keen on pharma cargo sector

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has entered into an agreement with Agility a leading global logistics provider. With the new partnership, GHIAL hopes to strengthen the supply chain system in India and pharma cargo sector.

Mr. SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), said, “We are happy to partner with Agility in ‘The Unbroken Cold Chain, A Thought Leadership Event Series III’. As the operator of India’s first Pharma Zone offering an unbroken cold chain from Truck-Dock to the airside, Hyderabad Airport has been a strong proponent of collaboration with the industry leaders to help strengthen the pharma supply chain in the country.

We have been participating in this industry conclave since its inception and we have found this platform to be an impactful change agent and a formidable networking forum to discuss, debate and prepare the roadmap for the growing pharma cargo industry in the country. We hope the current edition will provide a robust blueprint for further development of pharma air cargo industry.”

The two-day conference featured 8-panel discussions and 70+ industry experts deliberated on the topics related bringing cost efficiencies in handling pharma shipments through Air; challenges in handling perishable cargo; impact of IMO 2020 on Exim trade; transforming perception of temperature control packaging; supply chain integration through use of information technology; improving quality compliance and training for the industry; drug counterfeiting and pharma contract logistics.

The event brought together professionals from major life sciences companies in India, air freight, ocean freight, the perishables and IT industry.

The two-day conference had over 300+ visitors and was supported through sponsorships by some of the leading names in the logistics supply chain like Emirates SkyCargo, GMR Cargo, Qatar Cargo, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Adani, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Del Monte, Cargo Service Center & Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

Agility is also hosting an exhibition called Pharmerging Expo for the stakeholders of the pharma supply chain. The expo will provide a networking opportunity for the companies to display their pharma supply chain solutions.

The expo is receiving wide appreciation from the industry as it brings together all the key stakeholders under one roof and provides a platform for the customers to see many innovations for the industry for the first time.

Mr. SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), was the chief guest at the inaugural event on 12th Feb. Also present during the occasion were Mr. Krishnakumar V, Managing Director of Agility India, Mr. James Hill, CEO-South Asia and CFO Asia Pacific, Agility; Mr. Peter Penseel, SVP, Cargo Sales and Network Planning, Qatar Airways Cargo and Mr. Satish Lakkaraju, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Agility among other dignitaries.

