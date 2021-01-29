Hyderabad airport launches water-less eco car washing facility to sanitize cars

Hyderabad: Aimed at passenger safety in the present COVID-19 times, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced ‘Water-Less Eco Washing’ facility to sanitize cars, an initiative towards safe travel.

As per the airport authorities, the car washing service at the airport includes – exterior cleaning, vacuum cleaning, tyre clean and polish, air freshener, dashboard dressing, deep clean services. This helps in the complete sanitization of the vehicles and ensures safe travel.

One of the water-less eco washing kiosks is located at the entrance of the Car Parking zone – C and one kiosk dedicated to taxis near the Airport lodge at the taxi staging area.

Irrespective of the location, service will be provided 24×7 at the location where the vehicle is parked within the airport parking.

All authorized airport taxi services viz. Meru, Skycab, Ola, Uber, One Car, Srinivasa Tours & travels among others have been sensitized about the COVID-19 norms and provided adequate instructions to be followed while ferrying passengers, the airport authorities said in a press release.

Every driver of the authorized taxi entering the airport is thermally screened and only those drivers with a normal body temperature are allowed to perform duties at the airport.