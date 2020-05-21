Hyderabad Airport likely to resume operation soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is expected to resume operation for domestic flights from 25th May.

MHA amends lockdown guidelines

Meanwhile, to enable domestic air passengers to fly during the current lockdown till 31st May, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the guidelines on lockdown measures.

For this purpose, the phrase “domestic air travel of passengers” is deleted from the list of prohibited activities. This comes in the wake of Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeting out earlier in the day that domestic commercial flight operations will commence from 25th May in a staggered manner.

Puri had said: “Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.”

However, all detailed guidelines for operation of airports and air travel of passengers would be issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, international commercial flight operation will continue to remain suspended.

Safety measures at Hyderabad Airport

The airport is taking all measures to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers.



Social distancing must at RGIA



It has made changes in the queuing arrangements at the kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates to ensure social distancing norms are followed.

Apart from it, sensor-based automatic hand sanitizer dispensing machines are placed across the terminal building.

