Hyderabad Airport may see rise in international flights

Hyderabad: In the wake of Tata sons takeover of Air India, widespread changes are likely to occur soon. The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHAL) says that with this takeover, the financial position of Air India and its air services will witness improvement. It will lead to a rise in international flights from Hyderabad Airport.

Air India has recently introduced two nonstop flights from Hyderabad to Chicago and London. Hyderabad, being a hub of IT and Pharmaceutical sectors, attracting an increasing number of passengers from Europe, London, and USA

Air India is likely to introduce more international flights from the city. Currently, the number of air passengers from Hyderabad to US cities is 7.5 lakh annually which is likely to touch 10 lakhs soon.

In addition to the passengers, about 22000 metric tons of goods are being exported annually from Hyderabad to different cities of the US.

Similarly, about 1.26 lakh passengers travel to different cities of Australia from Hyderabad.

Apart from the US and Australia, passengers also travel to Thailand, Istanbul, Tashkent, and other destinations from Hyderabad.