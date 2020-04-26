Hyderabad Airport preparing for reopening, announces safety measures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport is preparing for the resumption of commercial air passenger services after the lockdown. It is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of both passengers and staff.

Safety measures at Hyderabad Airport

The airport has announced the safety measures that will be followed once the operations resume. It has made changes in the queuing arrangements at the kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates to ensure social distancing norms are followed.

Apart from it, sensor-based automatic hand sanitizer dispensing machines are placed across the terminal building.

Boarding card, bag tag

In order to avoid physical exchanges between passengers and staff members, passengers can directly access the boarding card and bag tag dispensers at the airport. Transparent shields will separate passengers and staff at all counters.

Payments at Hyderabad airport

It may be noted that at the airport, only non-contact and digital payments are allowed.

