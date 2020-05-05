Hyderabad Airport preparing safety norms for post-lockdown flights

Hyderabad: The GMR led Hyderabad International Airport is busy preparing new rules and safety measures for flights as flight operations are likely to resume after the extended ends. The airport authorities have shared their Exit Plan of GMR led Hyderabad International Airport to post-lockdown operational preparedness to be implemented once the operations resume after the government’s approval.

How the airport is planning to resume activities after the lockdown?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), led by GMR Group, is all set to provide a safe and healthy environment to the passengers flying out of the Hyderabad Airport when operation resumes after the current countrywide lockdown ends.

RGIA authorities have taken several measures including santisation of terminals and ensuring strict social distancing norms to minimise human contact at the airport.

To encourage the social distancing norm at the airport, GHIAL will deploy additional queue managers at the city side, check-in-halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers and reminders.

Mr. SGK Kishore, the CEO, GHIAL, said, “In line with our motto of ‘Passenger is Prime’, the entire Hyderabad Airport family including all our stakeholders is working through the lockdown period to ensure that we have the right measures in place for ensuring passenger safety once the commercial flight operations are permitted to resume by the Government.

While the airport is geared up with a high level of hygiene and new operational procedures, passengers’ role in keeping the airport safe would also be equally important. We request all passengers to extend their cooperation and support for measures such as usage of face masks, thermal screening, and social distancing,” He added.

Baggage Trolley sanitization Tunnel-RGIA

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.